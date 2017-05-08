Sunny Monday, more clouds and a shower Tuesday

After a cool weekend with highs in the 60s, Monday will be bright and dry with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A refreshing westerly breeze will be around. More clouds with a chance of a shower will be here for Tuesday.

A River Flood Warning continues on the Neuse River at Clayton and Smithfield, minor flooding is occurring and will continue through the work week.

Another cool night is store for Monday night with lows falling back into the lower to middle 40s in most places by Tuesday morning.

The reason we will have more clouds on Tuesday is because a warm front will slowly move toward central North Carolina. That front could produce a shower or two, especially in the afternoon and evening. That front will slowly move to our north on Wednesday, so milder air will move in. There will be a slight risk of a shower or thundershower on Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Friday will continue the chance of scattered showers and storms as a cold front approaches form the west.

Behind the front, cool air will be around on Saturday and a shower will still be possible, mainly in the morning. Skies should become mostly sunny for Mother’s Day next Sunday.



Today will be sunny and pleasant. The high will be 70. Winds will be west 8 to 12 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool. The overnight low will be 44. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a shower possible. The high will be 65. Winds will be north around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday Night will be mostly cloudy with a shower possible. The overnight low will be 53. Winds will be light out of the east/

Wednesday will have clouds and some sun with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 78; winds will be light and variable. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms possible. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 59. The rain risk will be 40 percent

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 73, after a morning low of 59. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday will have clouds and some sun with a shower possible. The high will be 69, after a morning low of 55. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Next Sunday, Mother’s Day will be mostly sunny. The high will be 72, after a morning low of 53.

