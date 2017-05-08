Teen charged with kidnapping, statutory rape after juvenile vanishes, Hoke Co. deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Red Springs teen was charged last week with kidnapping after two juveniles vanished in January.

The case began on Jan. 22 when two juveniles disappeared in from the 2000 block of John Russell Road, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After the pair were found and returned to their parents, deputies responded on Jan. 24 for a report of sexual assault in which one of the once-missing juveniles was a victim, according to deputies.

“Hoke County Detectives responded and began conducting their investigation,” deputies said.

Brian Delano Oxendine, 19, of Andrews Road in Red Springs was arrested on Wednesday.

Oxendine is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping and statutory rape, deputies said.

Oxendine was held on $25,000 bond.

No additional charges are expected.