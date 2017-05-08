Veteran finds nasty note on his car after parking at Wake Forest store

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A veteran from Durham County received a hateful note on his car this weekend after parking at a Harris Teeter in Wake Forest.

Rod Boyle, 56, went inside of the Creedmoor Village Harris Teeter for a quick stop.

He parked in a “reserved for veterans” space.

When he came back out, he found a note on his windshield that said: “You are f—— a moron. I hope karma visits you often. This is parking for our veterans.”

But Boyle is a veteran. He served in the United States Navy for 20 years.

He told the store manager what happened.

“I just wanted them to be aware that this kind of thing has happened, to not only to me, but to any veteran,” Boyle said.

He has a message for the person who put the note on his car.

“I really appreciate you looking out for the veterans, I think it’s really honorable. But before you actually judge somebody and touch somebody’s car, why don’t you get your facts straight first? But other than that, I hope you had a nice day,” Boyle said.

Harris Teeter released a statement saying:

“It is extremely unfortunate anyone would receive a note like this, and we are certainly disappointed it happened while this veteran was shopping in our store.”

Harris Teeter did reach out to Boyle directly to thank him for his service. The company also invited him to come to this Creedmoor Village Harris Teeter sometime this week.