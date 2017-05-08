Woman says ‘The Mummy Returns’ inspired her to fatally stab father

PITTSBURGH (CBS) – A western Pennsylvania woman who was charged with fatally stabbing her physician father told police she was motivated by the movie “The Mummy Returns.”

Authorities say Christina Nicassio, 27, stabbed her 69-year-old father, Anthony, sometime before 3 a.m. Saturday at his home in Plum, Pa. Upon their arrival, paramedics located Anthony suffering from a stab wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim and his wife were trying to take Nicassio to a hospital because she was distraught over a recent relationship breakup, but instead, she stabbed her father who was an internist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

In a statement, the hospital said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Nicassio who was a dedicated and skilled physician who devoted his life to compassionate care of his patients.”

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Nicassio had recently broken up with her boyfriend. Her parents called police to say she was suicidal and had a knife when the incident unfolded.

During an interview with detectives, Nicassio said she “got played by Hollywood.” When asked for clarification, she said “in a movie, someone who can’t love someone else, they stab their father” — saying that’s what she took from the “Mummy” film.

Nicassio was booked on homicide charges at the Allegheny County Jail. It remains unclear when she will make her first court appearance.