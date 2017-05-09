2 charged with using Mexican passport fraudulently at RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested after one gave his Mexican passport to the other so he could fly from Raleigh to Seattle, according to court documents.

The two men – Irai Mendez Roblero, 35, and Fernando Luis Vicente, 45, both of Dudley – have been charged after Roblero gave his Mexican passport to Vicente in order to use it to fly from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday, documents show.

According to documents, Roblero gave Vicente his passport “knowing [Vicente] had the intent to fraudulently represent that [he] was the other person.”

Roblero faces one count of felony aid and abet identity theft and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond.

Vicente has been charged with identity theft. There is no bond information for him available at this time.

