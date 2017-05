MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people are dead and another person is in the hospital after an overnight fire in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner said the fire occurre at Apache Family Campground and Pier on Kings Road off Lake Arrowhead Road.

He says four trailers caught fire and two of them were destroyed.

Police and fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated as it develops.