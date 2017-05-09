2nd Amendment advocate dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Fuquay-Varina, officials say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was found dead from a gunshot Monday near a Fuquay-Varina intersection died from suicide, officials said Tuesday.

Robert Eugene Owens, 46, of Fuquay-Varina was found dead just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Sequoia Ridge Drive and Judd Parkway, near a stop sign, authorities said.

A firearm was found near his body.

“The cause of death in this case has been ruled suicide through means of self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” Fuquay-Varina town officials said in a news release.

Owens had children and was married, according to his Facebook page. He posted a note saying he was sorry on Facebook just minutes before the shooting on Monday morning.

Owens was the editor of bearingarms.com, his Facebook profile said.

Fuquay-Varina officials said Tuesday that the investigation is continuing and that the N.C. medical examiner’s report would determine the official cause of death.