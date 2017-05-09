AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-month-old Tennessee girl ‘taken by force’

By Published:
Ayla Settles and Alvin Lloyd (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-month-old girl in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking for Ayla Settles. She has black hair, brown eyes, weights approximately 20 pounds and was last wearing a red onesie.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Ayla was taken by her non-custodial father, Alvin Lloyd, from Ayla’s home at 2 a.m.

Police believe Ayla was taken by force from the home.

Lloyd fled the on foot and could still be in the same area.

The TBI said Lloyd has an extensive criminal history and should be approached with caution. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Lloyd is described as a 19-year-old black male, who is 6-foot-1 and 163 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants.

If you have information call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s