AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-month-old Tennessee girl ‘taken by force’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-month-old girl in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking for Ayla Settles. She has black hair, brown eyes, weights approximately 20 pounds and was last wearing a red onesie.

Ayla was taken by her non-custodial father, Alvin Lloyd, from Ayla’s home at 2 a.m.

Police believe Ayla was taken by force from the home.

Lloyd fled the on foot and could still be in the same area.

The TBI said Lloyd has an extensive criminal history and should be approached with caution. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Lloyd is described as a 19-year-old black male, who is 6-foot-1 and 163 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants.

If you have information call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The Associated Press contributed to this story