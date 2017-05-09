ATF arrests 2 after 100+ guns stolen from NC gun shops

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two North Carolina men were charged in federal court in connection with the theft of firearms from two gun shops in the eastern part of the state, the The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.

RELATED: About 100 firearms stolen after thieves cut hole in gun shop wall

Grant Harrell and Lydell Newsome, both of Ahoskie were arrested and charged May 8.

The ATF said Harrell and Newsome stole guns from Tamz Guns & Ammo in Ahoskie and Mackey’s Landing Firearms in Jamesville.

Tamz was robbed in the early morning hours of April 15. The suspects stole multiple firearms during the burglary. According to federal court documents, about 30 firearms were taken.

Mackey’s Landing Firearms was burgled April 25. According to federal court documents, about 75 firearms were taken.

In both cases, investigators believe the burglars cut holes in the metal siding of the businesses.

According to a criminal complaint, the day of the burglary at Mackey’s Landing, Harrell contacted an informant and said he “did a lick and got plenty of guns.”

The owner of Mackey’s told deputies someone cut a hole into a rear wall of the building, then smashed the glass gun case and stole the firearms.

More arrests are expected, the ATF said.

These crimes are being investigated by ATF, Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department and the Elizabeth City Police Department.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at http://www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting http://www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.