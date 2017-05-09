Carrboro, Orange County leaders to consider supporting UNC’s Center for Civil Rights



CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Carrboro town aldermen and Orange County commissioners will consider resolutions Tuesday night supporting UNC’s Center for Civil Rights.

Chapel Hill’s town council approved a similar resolution Monday night.

It comes as the UNC Board of Governors considers restrictions, including banning centers at UNC system schools from filing lawsuits.

That would impact the North Carolina Central University Law School and the Center for Civil Rights at UNC Chapel Hill’s School of Law.

Supporters of the center say losing the ability to participate in litigation goes against its goals and would essentially shut it down.

“I think to take away any part of it, and particularly the advocacy, would be not just a betrayal of the center, but a betrayal of UNC,” said Mark Dorosin, managing attorney for the Center for Civil Rights, and a chair of the Orange County Board of Commissioners.

The UNC Board of Governors will hold a public comment session Thursday about the possible policy change.

It’s scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

