Chance of showers today, warmer Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was another chilly start on Tuesday morning, and it will stay cool throughout the day. A stationary front, just to the southwest of central North Carolina, will bring in a bit of mainly light rain during the morning hours, as clouds roll in.

Another wave of moisture will move through later on Tuesday into Tuesday evening as a weak low pressure system moves along the stationary front. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s in most areas, but highs will reach the lower 70s in areas to the southwest of the Triangle.

A River Flood Warning continues on the Neuse River at Clayton and Smithfield, minor flooding is occurring and will continue through the rest of the work week.

By Wednesday morning that low pressure system will be to our east and slightly drier air will move in as the stationary front tries to move to our north as a warm front. There will be just a slight risk of a late day shower or thundershower on Wednesday as milder air moves in.

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny and still mild with a few showers and storms possible. Friday will have the best chance of scattered showers and storms as a cold front approaches form the west.

Behind the front, cool air will be around on Saturday and a couple showers will still be possible. Skies should become mostly sunny for Mother’s Day on Sunday and stay mostly sunny next Monday.

Today will be mainly cloudy with a bit of light rain during the morning and a shower possible during the afternoon. The high will be 64. Winds will be variable around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tonight will be cloudy with mainly evening scattered showers. The overnight low will be 54. Winds will be southeast 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Wednesday will be cloudy to partly sunny and milder. There will be just a slight risk of a late day shower or thundershower, mainly from the the Triangle northward. The high will be 78. Winds will be light and variable. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday Night will be mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower or thundershower. The overnight low will be 59. Winds will be southeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers or storms possible. The high will be 78, winds will be south around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 71, after a morning low of 59. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Saturday will have clouds and some sun with a couple showers possible. The high will be 69, after a morning low of 55. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday, Mother’s Day will be mostly sunny. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 53.

Monday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 77; after a morning low of 55.

