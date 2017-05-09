Credit Suisse adds 1,200 jobs in North Carolina

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Swiss bank Credit Suisse is adding 1,200 jobs at its North Carolina technology hub as it reorganizes operations and cuts jobs elsewhere.

A North Carolina state panel has approved up to $40 million in tax breaks to lure the jobs away from the New York City area.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Zurich-based Credit Suisse is sharply reducing its workforce after two years of losses, cutting up to 6,500 jobs this year after slashing its overall headcount by 7,200 last year.

Tuesday’s announcement comes five weeks after North Carolina’s partial repeal of a state law limiting gay and transgender rights.

Critics called the partial repeal a sham meant to end boycotts, because it still prevents local protections from discrimination over sexual orientation and gender identity, and puts state lawmakers in charge of bathroom policies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s