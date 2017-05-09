Effort gains momentum to honor Raleigh student who died in pool incident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The push to get Wake County Schools to honor a would-be graduate who died at the start of her senior year is gaining nationwide momentum.

Students at Enloe High School, where Rachel Rosoff was set to graduate, are painting their cars and spreading the message on social media using #RememberRachel.

“We are trying to spread the word about what’s happening because this is an issue that should’ve never been an issue. I’ve never heard a student not be recognized at graduation when they didn’t survive through the year. And she achieved so much in the time that she was here, everybody recognized that. Everybody loved what she did,” said student Kayla Harris.

A change.org petition started by Rosoff’s sister has gotten more than 10,000 signatures.

As of now, the school system has no plans to honor Rosoff, but says they are working with Rosoff’s parents to find a suitable way to honor her.