FBI acting director McCabe is Duke graduate

Andrew McCabe in a photo from the FBI.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The acting director of the FBI has local roots. Andrew McCabe graduated from Duke back in 1990.

McCabe was the Deputy Director for the FBI up until Tuesday evening.

In that post, he was responsible for overseeing all of the agency’s domestic and international investigations as well as intelligence activities. He was appointed by James Comey in January 2016.

McCabe has been with the FBI for 21 years.

After graduating from Duke, he went onto Washington University in St. Louis for his JD.

His wife is Dr. Jane McCabe. She ran for office in Virginia as a Democrat and has ties to a close Clinton ally. That has some Trump supporters calling for Andrew McCabe to be fired.

The Attorney General is expected to name an interim FBI Director in the coming days. The White said the search for a replacement for Comey would begin immediately.

