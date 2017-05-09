Fort Bragg reacts to possibility of additional deployments to Afghanistan

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNC) — Right now, President Trump is contemplating sending up to 5,000 more U.S. troops to Afghanistan.

Fort Bragg is home to more than 53,000 troops and their families. Currently, there are about 8,400 American troops serving in Afghanistan.

There’s mixed reaction to the possibility of more troops being deployed.

Stan Grabey served the military for 20 years. He says “it’s gotta be totally unconditional warfare, you’re never gonna organize Afghanistan though because it’s a tribal community.”

The possibility of sending more U.S. soldiers to Afghanistan comes weeks after the dropped America’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb there. The target was an Isis cave and tunnel complex.

President Trump called it “another successful job.”

Timothy Burton also served in the military for 20 years. He said, “we’re gonna go where we’re told to go, but I think the war itself is politics.”

Right now, Burton’s son is on active duty.

“I don’t think we’re accomplishing anything there but just banging up a lot of young soldiers,” Burton said. “When they come back they’re never whole again, you’re never the same after deployment.”

U.S led forces in Iraq and Afghanistan combined have cost taxpayers nearly $5 trillion. Burton said if his son gets deployed to Afghanistan, he’ll pray for him that his son returns whole, that he takes care of his soldiers.

Fort Bragg officials say it’s unknown which units will be called upon if President Trump orders more U.S. troops.

The deployment mix depends on what the U.S. Commander in Afghanistan requests.

President Trump is expected to disclose his Afghan strategy before a May 25 NATO meeting in Brussels.