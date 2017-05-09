Truck pulling crane strikes Melbourne Road bridge, closing I-440 west

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A truck pulling a crane struck an Interstate 440 overpass, causing concrete to fall into the roadway near Melbourne Road.

Around 1:30 p.m. The truck was traveling westbound on I-440 when the crane it was pulling struck the Melbourne Road bridge.

Concrete fell from the bridge, striking a car. No one was injured.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene, blocking both lanes.

Delays are expected as traffic is backed up to the Lake Boone Trail interchange. NCDOT says I-440 will fully reopen by 3:45 p.m. if the bridge passes inspection.

Around 3:10 p.m, crews brought in a bucket lift truck so a close inspection can be made of the damage.

The bridge was built in 1959 and is considered “structurally deficient.”

A structural engineer is responding to the scene to determine if more roads need to be closed.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.