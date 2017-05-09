Man crushed to death at Fayetteville Coca-Cola plant, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed at the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Fayetteville on Monday after being crushed between two pieces of equipment, state labor officials said.

The 34-year-old man “suffered a fatal compression of the skull,” the North Carolina Department of Labor said.

The incident happened at 10:36 a.m., when an employee got caught between a lift gate and a trailer at the plant at 800 Tom Starling Road, officials said.

Emergency personnel tried to revive the employee but were not successful.

The Department of Labor is investigating the man’s death.