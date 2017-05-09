Mom and son die in fire at SC beach campground

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A mother and son are dead and another person is in the hospital after an overnight fire in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner says the fire occurred at Apache Family Campground and Pier on Kings Road off Lake Arrowhead Road after midnight Tuesday. Tanner says the call came in at 12:10 a.m. and fire crews were on scene at 12:14 a.m.

Four trailers caught fire and two of them were destroyed, Tanner said.

Horry County Police say officers were also dispatched to the structure fire where, upon arrival, officers were told that three people were inside the home during the fire. The incident report says the residence had been completely engulfed in flames and then contained by firefighters before officers arrived.

Crime scene and Criminal Investigation Division were notified, along with the arson investigators, the report states. The investigation is now being lead by Arson Investigator A. Smith. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Williard, the two victims were identified as 62-year-old Shelby McGuire and her 37-year-old son, Cory McGuire.

Chief Tanner says the other man injured in the fire has been transported from the hospital to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment but could not provide details on his condition.