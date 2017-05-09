NC motorcyclist was speeding at 110 mph before deadly crash, officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A Castle Hayne man was “zig-zagging” his motorcycle through traffic at an estimated 110 mph before he was killed in a two-vehicle crash on April 29, according to a Wilmington Police Department report.

Dre Garion Jordan, 33, hit the passenger side of a Prius making a left turn off Eastwood Road onto Bay Creek Drive at about 1:15 p.m. He was driving an estimated 100 mph at impact.

“Driver of vehicle #2 stated she was making a left hand turn off Eastwood Road and she saw the motorcycle in the distance, but did not realize he was driving so fast until it was too late when hit the side of the car,” the report states.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing the motorcyclist rapidly changing lanes behind them, and even driving between two vehicles before the collision.

“He then passed on the white checked line between the two lanes and was still accelerating at least 100 mph and changing gears,” a witness account in the report states.

The investigating officer notes that due to Jordan’s speed and reckless driving he was unable to see a hazard of the Prius turning left, causing the collision.

Virginia Kuhn, a Wilmington woman who sitting on the passenger side of the Prius, was critically injured in the crash, and was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Kuhn was listed in serious condition Tuesday. The driver of the Prius suffered minor injuries.

No charges have been filed in the wreck.

