NC woman trying to reunite owner with wedding ring lost in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. (WFMY) — An Elon woman is trying to find the owner of a lost wedding band.

Sara Saul works at the Clark’s Bostonian Outlet at the Tanger Outlets. She says the ring was found in her store nearly two weeks ago and no one has been back to claim it.

“I think when people get married that’s something that’s sacred to them,” Saul says. “It means a lot to them. I know I would be a wreck if I lost mine and had no idea where it was.”

So she decided to do something about it. She took to Facebook to post about the missing ring, but still no luck. Saul also reached out to WFMY News 2 in an effort to reunite the ring with its owner.

“I don’t usually post things on Facebook so this is kind of out of the norm for me, but I would want somebody to do it for me, if it was my wedding ring,” she explains. “It would mean a lot to me and I would want it back.”

Saul says she’s been taking the ring with her when she leaves work, to ensure nothing happens to it.

If someone does try to claim it, she plans to check marriage records and identification to make sure the ring is going back to the rightful owner.