Pinecrest notches 3rd consecutive golf title

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — Make it three straight 4A state championships for the Pinecrest High School men’s golf team.

The Patriots lapped the field at Pinehurst #6, winning by 13 strokes over second place Green Hope.

The Falcons came to final-round play with a one-shot lead, but Pinecrest was 10 shots better on the second day, while Green Hope was five shots off its first-round play.

“Oh, it was amazing!” said Pinecrest’s A.J. Beechler. “I think we felt a little bit of pressure playing on our home course. I thought we were a little bit of an underdog with Broughton being really good as well as Myers Park and Green Hope.”

But no one could keep up with the Patriots. Beechler finished the two-day event at eight under par, taking home the individual state title. His score was one shot better than T.C Roberson’s Matt Sharpstene.

Pinecrest junior Ben Crow helped Beechler with a one under par 143.

Jack Massei led Green Hope with a two under par 142, placing him third.

Pinecrest returns four of the squad’s top five starters for next season when the Patriots will be gunning for the school’s fourth straight title.