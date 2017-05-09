Plane goes down in water near pier in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Emergency crews say one person was rescued Tuesday evening after they responded to reports of a plane that crashed in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.

Tuesday evening, the FAA issued a statement confirming a Mooney MO20 crashed into the water one-half mile off the coast of Myrtle Beach around 5 p.m.

Lt. Jonathan Evans, spokesman for Myrtle Beach Fire, says the small plane went down between Springmaid Pier and the state park.

Myrtle Beach International Airport spokesman Kirk Lovell says the downed airplane is a private aircraft. The plane took off from MYR Tuesday afternoon and was “ditched” into the ocean near Springmaid Pier. According to Lovell, there was only one person on board, the pilot, who is safe and currently being treated by EMTs.

Lovell could not comment on the plane’s intended route.

Witnesses on scene say they watched as helicopters from private companies dropped life vests down to the pilot in the water.

Jeremy Bass of OceanFront Helicopters says his choppers provided aid to the person in the water.

“We got him a life vest just in time,” Jeremy Bass told News13.

A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue sent at 5:15 p.m. states Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Surfside Beach Fire Department responded to the scene.

The FAA says they will investigate and the NTSB says they are also gathering information.