Police: Va. man assaulted woman because of her race, spat on officers during arrest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man is facing several charges after police say he dragged a woman out of her car and assaulted her because of her race and then spat on officers during his arrest.

The incident occurred on May 3 in the 500 block of East Hundred Road. Police say the adult female victim was waiting to turn from Rivers Bend Boulevard onto westbound East Hundred Road when a vehicle pulled up beside her and an unknown male began shouting at her.

In attempt to avoid the suspect, police say the woman changed course and proceeded eastbound on E. Hundred Road. The suspect, identified as Matthew Ellis, 27, followed her and eventually ran into the back of her vehicle with his car. After the collision, Ellis exited his vehicle, opened the victim’s driver-side door and pulled her from the vehicle.

With the help of two other men, police say the victim was able to break free and run into a nearby building where employees locked the door. The suspect tried to force his way into the building, but the same two men who helped the victim were able to restrain him until police arrived.

While being arrested, police say Ellis spat on two officers.

Police say their investigation indicates Ellis assaulted the victim because she is black. He has been charged with abduction and kidnapping, two counts of assault and battery of a police officer, assault and battery that caused bodily injury in a hate crime, attempted breaking and entering, and reckless driving.