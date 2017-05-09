Raleigh’s Hopscotch Music Festival releases 2017 lineup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hopscotch Music Fest, Raleigh’s massive, sprawling music festival, announced its 2017 line up – anchored by Solange, Future Islands, Big Boi and the Afghan Whigs.

Tickets go on sale May 11 at 10 a.m. for the September multi-day festival.

Hopscotch 2017 runs from Sept. 7-10 – hosting more than 120 bands.

Wristbands on sale Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. See you in September!

On sale reminder here: https://t.co/AsLKauooUE pic.twitter.com/6ee38FeDQh — Hopscotch Music Fest (@hopscotchfest) May 9, 2017

The festival utilizes Raleigh music halls and theaters from a stage on City Plaza to Lincoln Theater to smaller venues.

Hopscotch says 35 percent of the festivals performers are from North Carolina.