Raleigh’s Hopscotch Music Festival releases 2017 lineup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hopscotch Music Fest, Raleigh’s massive, sprawling music festival, announced its 2017 line up – anchored by Solange, Future Islands, Big Boi and the Afghan Whigs.

Tickets go on sale May 11 at 10 a.m. for the September multi-day festival.

Hopscotch 2017 runs from Sept. 7-10 – hosting more than 120 bands.

The festival utilizes Raleigh music halls and theaters from a stage on City Plaza to Lincoln Theater to smaller venues.

Hopscotch says 35 percent of the festivals performers are from North Carolina.

