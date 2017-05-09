Slain Person County dad suffered 2 shotgun wounds, officials say

By Published:
Pettiford’s home. Photo by Derrick Lewis/CBS North Carolina

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Person County dad who was found dead Saturday night had been shot twice with a shotgun, officials said Tuesday.

Leonard Pettiford

Leonard Pettiford, 51, was found dead by his son in Pettiford’s home on Halifax Road.

Before his death, Pettiford was last seen about 24 hours earlier at his job in Oxford, officials said. His son went to find him after he didn’t show up for work Saturday.

On Tuesday, officials said Pettiford was shot once in the face and once in the collarbone area.

Investigators have no leads and no motive.

“We’re doing a lot of interviews, no witnesses, there are still a lot of unknowns at this point,” Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said on Monday.

Jones said Tuesday that the only update to the case was the info about Pettiford’s wounds from the medical examiner.

