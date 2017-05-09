Utah man says he helped 16-year-old girl kill herself, recorded video of it

By WCMH Staff Reports Published:
Tyerell Przbycien (Utah County Sheriff's Office)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man is under investigation in Utah after police said he admitted to helping a teenage girl kill herself, and videoing the whole thing.

“He disclosed to investigators that he kinda had a fascination with death and has an interest in watching someone die,” Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Police Department told KSL.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

According to police, Tyerell Przbycien, 18, and the 16-year-old girl had plotted together to take their own lives, but only the girl died.

A hunter found the body of the girl hanging from a tree Saturday morning.

Police said a handwritten note was found at the scene, along with a cell phone with video of the girl’s death on it.

“It’s not very often that you get that kind of recording,” Cannon told KSL.

Later, police said Przbycien showed up and admitted to recording video of the girl killing herself.

Przbycien is under investigation for murder and reckless endangerment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s