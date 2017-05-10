10 BBs lodged in SC child’s face following shooting incident, mom says

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 10-year-old boy still has 10 BBs lodged in his face after his mother said someone shot the boy as he was riding in a truck with his father and brother in Cherokee County.

The shooting happened Tuesday night near Kraft Street.

Tammy Rising said her 10-year-old son Caleb was hit with what’s called “rat shot.”

He’s in the hospital with 10 BBs embedded in his face.

She said one is below his eye. Two centimeters higher and it could have blinded him, she says.

Rising said her husband and Caleb’s 18-year-old brother were repairing a truck for the teen to drive.

Caleb wanted to go along when they took the truck for a test drive. During the short drive around the neighborhood, Rising they were confronted by a man who wanted to know why they were riding through the area. There was a bang moments later.

She said at first they weren’t sure if it was fireworks or rocks that struck the boy.

“He had blood all over him,” she said.

They realized Caleb had been struck with BBs and drove him to the emergency room.

Tammy says several BBs were removed before he was transferred to another hospital.

Ten BBs are still in his face and a surgery team will decide Wednesday if the benefits of removing them outweigh the risks, she said.

“He’s handling it very well,” she said of her son.

But the fourth grader keeps asking why someone would shoot him, she said.

She said Caleb is scared to ride his bike or come home after the shooting.