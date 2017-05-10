100+ Fayetteville police cameras not working

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police surveillance cameras throughout Fayetteville are not working.

The city installed the cameras back in 2014 at a cost of several hundred thousand dollars.

City leaders say the operating system for the 100+ police surveillance cameras is currently over capacity.

Also, heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew and other recent showers caused the network to malfunction.

Mayor Pro Tem Mitch Colvin said “this is something we made a major investment in and we need it working.”

Rob Clayton owns Walter Guy Jewelers along Hay Street. One of the police cameras is less than 500 feet from his business.

“I hope they get it back up. As a business owner and as a citizen of downtown, the cameras add security,” Clayton said.

The system has been down since Easter.

The city is now working to find a company to address the storage issues and manage the operating system.

The city says they’re unsure when the cameras will be working, but officers will now be monitoring areas more closely.