3 kids, 2 adults suffer carbon monoxide poisoning inside Wake County home

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults and three children were transported to the hospital with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning Wednesday morning, Wendell Fire Chief Brian Staples said.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 3000 block of Fox Run Farm Lane in Wendell just before 4 a.m. in reference to a report of an unconscious person with a possible gas leak, Staples said.

Once first responders arrived on scene, they were able to determine that they had three children and two adults suffering from symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

All five of the patients were able to walk out of the house and were then transported to the hospital, according to Staples.

Wendell fire crews were able to determine the source of the carbon monoxide to be a charcoal grill that was left on the front porch of the home. There were no gas appliances in the home.