5 adults, 1 baby displaced in Knightdale after car fire spreads to house

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five adults and one baby were displaced after a car fire set a house on fire in Knightdale Wednesday morning, Knightdale Fire Chief Tim Duffey said.

Firefighters responded to the house in the 1000 block of Winning Colors Drive just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Duffey said that the fire started in the engine compartment of a Dodge Caravan in the garage and then spread to a Kia parked next to it and then spread to the front of the garage before it moved to the attic above the garage.

Five adults and a 1-year-old were inside the home when the fire started. A family member heard a loud pop, looked outside and saw the fire. The family was able to safely exit from the back of the house, Duffey said.

The family who lived in the home ranged in age from one to 70.

The Red Cross was called in to assist. The family is staying with a neighbor right now.

Two injuries were reported – a woman suffered smoke inhalation and a man received a laceration on his hand from punching out a window. The man will need further treatment for his injury.

Both vehicles in the garage were destroyed and the house suffered $30,000 in damage, most of it to the garage, according to Duffey.

The arson investigator was called in to look into the fire. This is standard protocol for fires like this and is done so investigators can get a second opinion about the origin of the fire.

Officials are not calling the fire suspicious.