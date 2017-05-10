5 dogs seized from NC animal advocate’s home

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — Five dogs were seized from a home on Lincolnton Road in Salisbury Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told WBTV that the dogs were living in “deplorable” conditions.

The home belongs to Barbara Hart, a well-known animal advocate in Rowan County known for her involvement with the Rowan County Animal Shelter.

Hart was instrumental in securing the donations that made it possible for the shelter to recently build a new cat wing.

The seizure of the dogs from Hart’s home came as the result of five years worth of complaints by neighbors, a source told WBTV.

WBTV had a crew on scene Wednesday who saw Rowan County Animal Control officers, deputies from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, City of Salisbury Code Enforcement and the Salisbury Fire Department all at the home in the 900 block of Lincolnton Road.

The dogs had been staying in the feces covered backyard with little water to drink, witnesses told WBTV.

There is no word on if any charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.