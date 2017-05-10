99 percent of Hurricane Matthew funds requested by NC denied by Trump administration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The State of North Carolina requested $900 million from the federal government to help with costs associated with Hurricane Matthew, but the state will be getting far less than that, according to announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper.

North Carolina will receive only $6.1 million from the Trump administration. That’s 99 percent less than the requested amount.

The governor said in a press statement that “Families across Eastern North Carolina need help to rebuild and recover, and it is an incredible failure by the Trump Administration and Congressional leaders to turn their backs,” said Cooper. “Matthew was a historic storm and we are still working every day to help families return home and rebuild their communities. North Carolinians affected by this storm cannot be ignored by the Trump Administration and Congressional leadership, and I will continue to work with our Congressional delegation to get North Carolina residents affected by the storm the help they deserve.”