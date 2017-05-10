‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in Spring Lake killing nabbed in Goldsboro, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man sought in connection with a November killing was arrested earlier this week in Goldsboro, Spring Lake police said Wednesday.

Glenn Erwin Warren was caught in the 700 block of West Walnut Street in Goldsboro, by officers who were there looking for a man named Yadshae Jones.

Jones, who is facing charges including possession of stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretenses, was arrested, as was another man at the scene.

RELATED: Mom, son arrested in connection with Spring Lake murder

The second man provided several different names to officers, so he was charged with providing false information to law enforcement and obstructing and delaying an investigation and taken to the Wayne County Jail. At the jail, he told staff his real name was Glenn Erwin Warren.

Officers checked records and discovered that he was wanted for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle in Cumberland County and filing a false report to police and possession of marijuana in Harnett County.

A warrant from November charges him with first-degree murder in the death of Devante Tart.

Tart was slain on Nov. 5.

Three other people have been charged in connection with the killing.

In January, Devante Shamar Watson, aka “Flip”, was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant. Spring Lake police also arrested Watson’s mother, Marisha Britton and charged her with accessory after the fact to the felony of first-degree murder. Jameshia Walker, 19, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to the felony of first-degree murder.

Tart was found shot to death behind a vacant apartment building on King Street in Spring Lake around 2:30 p.m. Police said he had been killed before his body was dumped behind the building.

Warren is in the Wayne County Detention Center.

The investigation continues, and police expect more arrests.