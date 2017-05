RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash shut down westbound lanes of the Raleigh Beltline on Wednesday night.

The wreck happened on Interstate I-440 just after 9 p.m. near Wake Forest Road, which is exit 11, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

All lanes heading west were closed, according to a DOT alert.

Authorities said they expect to reopen the road by 11 p.m.