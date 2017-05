RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash initially closed two lanes on Interstate 440 in Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon.

Two of three lanes were closed heading eastbound on I-440 near Lake Boone Trail, which is Exit 5.

The incident, which closed the left lanes, began just before 5:50 p.m. and the middle lane reopened around 6:10 p.m

The left lane reopened by 6:40 p.m.

Cameras from the scene show traffic flowing through the area, but there some backups along I-440.