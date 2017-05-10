Lillington trash business owner wins $1 million lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lillington trash business owner will now retire after he won a $1 million lottery prize.

Louis Horton bought a $1,000,000 Taxes Paid ticket at the Short Stop on Anderson Ponds Drive in Spring Lake.

Horton didn’t have his glasses on when he looked at the ticket.

“So I went back and asked the clerk to check it,” Horton told N.C. Lottery officials.

Horton has owned his trash business for 42 years and plans to retire next year.

“I can’t believe I’m a millionaire!” he said.

The prize Horton won has the taxes paid, so he ended up with $1 million.

The actual top prize Horton claimed on Monday was $1,438,829.

Horton is the first player to win a top prize playing $1,000,000 Taxes Paid.