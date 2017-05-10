Man sought in 8 Wake County robberies over 11 days

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they believe is involved in eight Wake County robberies since late April.

On Wednesday night, Cary police released video and surveillance images of the suspect after he robbed a gas station.

The man’s string of robberies began on April 26 and continued with three in one night on May 3 in Raleigh, authorities say.

Since then, there have been three more with the latest on Saturday. In at least five cases, the man displayed a weapon, officials said.

The video and images released on Wednesday are from the man’s very first robbery on April 26 at a Circle K in Cary, police said.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, between the ages of 25-30, weighing between 160-175 pounds and roughly 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall.

During some of the crimes, he was seen wearing a blue skullcap, green jacket, tan pants, brown shoes and a skull-face mask.

Here is a list of the robberies officials say the man is linked to:

April 26:
Circle K at 1001 N. Harrison Ave, Cary
Gas Station: 2003 NW Cary Parkway, Morrisville

May 3:
Mona Pita Grill: 5260 Capital Blvd, Raleigh
Subway: 6320 Capital Blvd, Raleigh
Dunkin Donuts: 8401 Capital Blvd, Raleigh

May 4:
Eastern China: 9585 Chapel Hill Blvd, Morrisville
Extended Stay America: 600 Weston Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513

May 6:
Circle K: 1401 W. Williams Street, Apex

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Town of Cary Police Department’s non-emergency number at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,500 for the arrest or indictment of those responsible for committing certain types of crimes.

