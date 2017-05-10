Missing SC teen in ‘imminent danger’ after family gets message, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Richland County need help finding a missing teen girl who has been missing more than a week and whose family says is in “imminent danger.”

Khadence Sharpe, 14, was last seen May 1 on Loggerhead Road when she was spotted getting into a dark colored Toyota Scion TC.

Deputies say she has not been heard from since Wednesday, May 3.

That is when a message was sent to her family from Sharpe’s phone which led them to believe that her life was in imminent danger, deputies said.

The contents of the message were not released to the public.

Sharpe is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has black curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.