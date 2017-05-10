NC mom’s sorrow deepens over daughter as graduation season arrives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Mother’s Day will be especially hard this weekend for Wilmington Resident Teddi Wilson.

Her daughter Dana Wilson and boyfriend Ryan Menke were killed instantly after a suspected drunk driver hit them three months ago. Dana and Ryan, recent Laney High School graduates, were just 18.

According to officials with the Lumberton Police Department, the accident happened around 1 a.m. on US 74 near NC 41 South.

Broderick Jones, 38, of Proctorville, was driving a 1989 Oldsmobile east in the westbound lane of US 74 when he collided with a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Dana. He has yet to be charged.

Dana and Ryan had moved to Charlotte together right after high school. Dana was studying to be a pharmacist. The couple bought a puppy – who they appropriately named Charlotte. Charlotte is now Teddi Wilson’s saving grace.

“I am so glad I have Charlotte. She makes me feel like I still have a piece of Ryan and Dana,” Teddi said.

Dana and Ryan are buried together at Oleander Memorial Gardens.

“Ryan is on the bottom and Dana is laying on top, because Ryan was always Dana’s supporter,” Teddi said.

Teddi gets through the long days through the Lord she says. Constantly attending church and reading scripture.

“Some days are tough,” Teddi said with tears in her eyes. “Some days I want to sit in bed and cry all day because I have such a huge void, other days I stare blankly into stoplights, other days I am happy.”

Teddi says she is so thankful for the support of the Wilmington community who has wrapped its arms around her during such a tough time.

