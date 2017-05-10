NC sex offender charged after she enters school campus, deputies say

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) — A registered sex offender has been charged after she allegedly entered the campus of a Brunswick County school on Monday.

Tonya Ann Greene, 33, was arrested Tuesday by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sex offender on a child premises.

An arrest warrant states that Greene was on the premises of Town Creek Elementary School on Monday. It is unclear why she was at the school.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website, Greene was convicted on two counts of child abuse-sexual act in August 2016 for incidents that took place in 2008 and 2013. She was sentenced 36 months of probation and required to register as a sex offender.

She also has previous convictions for larceny and credit card theft.

