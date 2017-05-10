New shopping center planned for Wake Forest, Six Forks roads area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you follow your nose just outside downtown Raleigh to Mami Nora’s on Wake Forest Road – you’ll soon find a new restaurant, bar, and nail salon right across the street.

Those are just a few businesses already committed to McNeill Pointe, a 4.3 acre-site at corner of McNeil Street and Wake Forest Road

The now unused plot of land will soon be home to a shopping center, boasting 31,400-square feet of space amongst four buildings that will house offices, retail and restaurants.

Folks who live in the area are excited about the new addition.

“I think it’s great. I mean, Raleigh is becoming a metropolis of some sort,” said Tanisha Walker, who lives and works nearby.

Janie Williams has also been taking in all the change in the area.

“I love it, I’ve been going up and down this street for many years,” said Williams of Six Forks and Wake Forest roads.

From new apartments on Six Forks Road, to a new Wegman’s shopping center announced on Wake Forest Road, midtown Raleigh is taking shape.

“There are so many people you know, they keep coming in,” said Williams.

“We’re able to walk where we need to go instead of hopping in the car,” said Walker.

Property managers for McNeill Pointe say it will house anywhere from four to 12 tenants, depending on how much space each takes up.

Developers Bobby Lewis and Dale Elmore say you’ll be seeing places like the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, house of hops, and A Suite Salon by this winter.

You may remember just a couple weeks ago when Mami Nora’s was flooded from heavy rain.

McNeill Pointe developers say they are building up to avoid that.

The buildings will be on a six foot retaining wall to escape high waters.