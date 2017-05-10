Raleigh city leaders prioritizing list of road projects for bond referendum

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh City Council members are finalizing a list of road projects they’ll ask voters to approve funding for this fall.

However, when council was briefed on various funding levels, it was projected that a $200 million bond would mean a $19 annual increase on the average homeowner’s tax bill.

During a committee meeting Wednesday, city leaders said they wanted to use some of the funding to convert Person and Blount streets downtown from one-way roads to two-way roads.

The plan already includes widening Blue Ridge Road in the area of Duraleigh Road to Crabtree Valley Mall, making improvements to the Six Forks Road corridor in North Hills and widening Poole Road in southeast Raleigh from Maybrook Drive to Barwell Road.

To see the current list of projects and proposed funding amounts for each, click here.

City council is expected to approve the final list of projects that will be part of the transportation bond in June in order for the list to appear on the ballot. A public hearing will be held in August.

Voters would weigh in during the Oct. 10 municipal election.

“They’re highly critical. When we had our citizens’ survey, transportation was one of the major concerns of the citizens of Raleigh,” said Corey Branch, who represents District C on the Raleigh City Council. “I’m not sure of anyone that could say their lives would not improve once these projects are completed.”

While some of the projects include bike lanes, some Raleigh citizens said they’d like to see more of a focus on bicycle riders in the plan to help reduce overall traffic and improve safety.

“Some people don’t respect people on bikes,” said Shaquille Dewitt.

Raleigh voters approved a $75 million bond to fund transportation projects in 2013. In 2016, Wake County voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase to fund transit as well.