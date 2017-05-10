Raleigh’s Melbourne Road bridge will remain closed through Thursday morning, NCDOT says

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s Melbourne Road bridge will remain closed through at least Thursday morning rush hour following a Tuesday afternoon accident, the NCDOT reported.

CLICK FOR 6 LARGER SCENE PHOTOS

The bridge over Interstate 440 was hit by an excavator being towed by a tractor-trailer traveling westbound around 1:30 p.m.

Traffic on I-440 west was backed up for close to four hours as North Carolina Department of Transportation crews worked to clean up concrete from the roadway as well as inspect the bridge.

Melbourne Road bridge was closed Tuesday night through Wednesday and that closure will remain in place until at best Thursday, NCDOT said.

NCDOT engineers have inspected the bridge and are determining what repairs need to be made.

The bridge was built in 1959 and is considered “structurally deficient.”

In general, the operator of any vehicle that strikes an obstacle more than 12 feet 6 inches off the ground is responsible for the damage.

Loads on North Carolina highways cannot be more than 13 feet 6 inches tall without a special permit.

The load that hit the bridge was 15 feet 2 inches in height, troopers said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s