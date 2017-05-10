Raleigh’s Melbourne Road bridge will remain closed through Thursday morning, NCDOT says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s Melbourne Road bridge will remain closed through at least Thursday morning rush hour following a Tuesday afternoon accident, the NCDOT reported.

The bridge over Interstate 440 was hit by an excavator being towed by a tractor-trailer traveling westbound around 1:30 p.m.

Traffic on I-440 west was backed up for close to four hours as North Carolina Department of Transportation crews worked to clean up concrete from the roadway as well as inspect the bridge.

Melbourne Road bridge was closed Tuesday night through Wednesday and that closure will remain in place until at best Thursday, NCDOT said.

NCDOT engineers have inspected the bridge and are determining what repairs need to be made.

The bridge was built in 1959 and is considered “structurally deficient.”

In general, the operator of any vehicle that strikes an obstacle more than 12 feet 6 inches off the ground is responsible for the damage.

Loads on North Carolina highways cannot be more than 13 feet 6 inches tall without a special permit.

The load that hit the bridge was 15 feet 2 inches in height, troopers said.