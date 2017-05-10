Senate committee asks Comey to testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate’s intelligence committee has invited fired FBI Director Comey to appear in closed session next Tuesday.
Comey was recently fired by U.S. President Donald Trump.
More details will be added as they become available.
