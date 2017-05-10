Severe thunderstorm warning for Mecklenburg County, Va.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Vance, Warren, Granville and Mecklenburg (Va.) counties on Wednesday night as storms moved through the area.

The warning for Granville and Vance counties was issued at 9:48 p.m. when a severe thunderstorm was located over Buffalo Springs, or 9 miles northeast of Virgilina, moving southeast at 30 mph, the weather service said. The warning expired at 10:45 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Warren County was issued just after 10 p.m. and expired at 11 p.m.

The Warren County warning was issued when a severe thunderstorm was located near Boydton, or 13 miles south of Chase City, moving southeast at 30 mph.

The latest severe thunderstorm warning was for Mecklenburg County in Virginia. At 10:42 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Keysville, moving south at 35 mph.

That warning was issued at 10:45 and is scheduled to end at 11:45 p.m.