Teacher from NC facing indecent liberties with a child charges

DANVILLE, Va. (WFMY) — Danville Police say a former Westover Christian Academy teacher accused of having sexual encounters with a student turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday.

According to a release, a grand jury indicted 38-year-old Jonathan Christopher Good of Sandy Ridge, N.C.

He is charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child by a person in a supervisory or custodial relationship.

Last month, police say the school contacted authorities about inappropriate texts between Good and a 16-year-old female student.

Investigators also found evidence of illegal physical contact on school property. The meetings between the student and teacher allegedly happened during the month of March.

Good is currently in the Danville City Jail under no bond.

Copyright 2017 WFMY

