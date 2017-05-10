Trump appoints Gov. Cooper to panel fighting opioid crisis

Governor Roy Cooper during the address Monday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — President Donald Trump and Governor Roy Cooper will soon be working together to fight the growing opioid epidemic. Trump appointed Cooper to a panel on the issue.

Governor Cooper said the focus would be on transitioning from an “enforcement model” to a “treatment model.”

Cooper’s name was first mentioned back in March when Trump signed the executive order establishing the commission. Cooper has been outspoken on the opioid epidemic.

“I look forward to working with the folks in Washington, with the President’s office, with the people that I’m on the commission with. He’s got a very high-level commission that’s working on this effort and we look forward to attacking the problem,” Cooper said.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will be the chair of the commission.

It’s unclear how many people will be on it.

