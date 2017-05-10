Warmer Wednesday, cold front Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a milder start on Wednesday morning after some overnight showers and thundershowers moved through. In its wake, some fog developed in areas where that rain fell overnight. A stationary front over central North Carolina will continue to drift to the north on Wednesday so warmer air is expected. A bit of moisture will move through Wednesday late afternoon and evening; so an isolated shower or storm could pop up mainly from the Triangle north and eastward where the stationary front lays.

A River Flood Warning continues on the Neuse River at Clayton and Smithfield, minor flooding is occurring and will continue through the rest of the work week.

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny and still mild with a few showers and storms possible during the afternoon and at night. Friday will have the best chance of scattered showers and storms as a cold front approaches form the west. The best timing will be into Friday night.

Behind the front, cool air will be around on Saturday and a few showers will still be possible. Skies should become mostly sunny for Mother’s Day on Sunday and be mostly sunny to partly cloudy next Monday and Tuesday.

Today will become partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance of a late day shower or storm. The high will be near 80. Winds will be light and variable. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a risk of a shower or storm. The overnight low will be 62. Winds will be light and variable. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny and mild. There will be a risk of afternoon scattered showers and isolated storms. The high will be 78. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Thursday Night will be mostly cloudy with mainly evening scattered showers and storms. The overnight low will be 59. Winds will be east-southeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with PM scattered showers and storms. The high will be 74, winds will be east 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some showers around, especially during the morning. The high will be 69, after a morning low of 58. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Sunday, Mother’s Day will be mostly sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 53.

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be 79; after a morning low of 55.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 57.

