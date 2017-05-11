2-year-old Florida boy accidentally run over, killed by 12-year-old sister

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS News) — A 2-year-old boy was run over and killed by an SUV Wednesday evening after his 12-year-old sister started the vehicle in the driveway of their Orange County home, reports CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the girl started the Chevrolet Traverse to turn on the air-conditioning. Somehow, the vehicle was put in reverse and it backed over the toddler, who was standing in the driveway, according to the FHP.

The FHP said the family was planning to leave the house when the accident occurred.

The toddler was rushed to Nemours Children’s Hospital before the Kissimmee Fire Department transferred him to the Osceola Regional Medical Center, FHP Sgt. Kim Montes said. The boy was pronounced dead at Osceola Regional Medical Center.

“It’s a sad, unfortunate tragedy,” a trooper said. “(That’s) the way we’re investigating it. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Something like this is tragic.”

Investigators aren’t sure how the vehicle shifted into reverse, the FHP said.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

