Durham police say robbers beat driver in face with metal tool

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are searching for a man they say took part in a robbery in which two men beat a stopped driver “numerous times” on his face, head and torso with a metal tool before pulling him out of the car he was driving.

Christopher Louis Jacobs, 34, is wanted in connection with the incident, which took place about 6:30 a.m. April 22 at the intersection of Calvert Place and East Pettigrew Street. Police believe Jacobs and another man took the driver’s wallet and phone before driving off in the car.

He’s also sought in connection with a May 3 attempted robbery at an Exon on North Carolina Highway 54. In that case, two men walked into the store and one tried to grab money from the cash register, police said. The pair fled when the clerk put up a struggle.

One man has already been arrested in connection to the attempted robbery, police said.

Jacobs is wanted on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, attempted common-law robbery and numerous counts of obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny.

Police are asking anyone with information on Jacobs’ whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Riley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.